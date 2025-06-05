Upcoming Local Shows for 6/6 - 6/12
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, June 6
- McCarthyizm at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Elemantra with Chores and Fuzzrod at Bar Bad Ending in Rochester, NY // 7 PM
- Little Liar, Pretty Good State University, Milo Duhn, and The Midnight Feature at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Charming Disaster with Goodbye Metro and The Fiddle Witch at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- Public Water Supply at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Saturday, June 7
- Quaker Gun Club, Hal and Pals, and TK Lipps at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Sunday, June 8
- Low Life Lolas, Kamra and Apples at The Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Dead Gowns with Bryan Dubay and Rattlesnake Jake at Ninth Ward in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Tuesday, June 10
- Grace Lougen and Friends at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, June 11
- Live at Larkin presents Grace Stumberg Band and The Twang Gang with special guests at Larkinville in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Music is Art Happy Hour at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- NXNE presents The Young Scones at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 11 PM
Thursday, June 12
- Thursday & Main present Handsome Jack and Witty Tarbox at M&T Plaza in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Folkfaces and Uncle Ben’s Remedy in Cazenovia Park in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Thursday Night Live: Mike Prince at the AKG Art Museum in Buffalo, NY // 5:30 PM
- Why Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Organ Fairchild at Buffalo Harbor Walk in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Romcom Victims, Matches Laces, and Mookie at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Braden Lam with Sleepy Jean and Jeff Beadle at Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, ON // 8 PM
- NXNE presents Alex Exists at Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- The Living Room with The Azures and Joan Smith & the Jane Does at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- Ian McCuen, Angie Lucie, and Spud at Nietzche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- NXNE presents Stephen Babcock at Rivoli in Toronto, ON // 9 PM