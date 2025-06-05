Upcoming Local Shows for 6/6 - 6/12

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, June 6



Saturday, June 7



Quaker Gun Club, Hal and Pals, and TK Lipps at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Sunday, June 8



Tuesday, June 10



Grace Lougen and Friends at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Wednesday, June 11



Thursday, June 12

