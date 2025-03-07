© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Sound Barriers: Donny Kutzbach

Published March 7, 2025 at 2:23 PM EST
Photo of Donny Kutzbach

Donny Kutzbach -- Buffalo, NY native and lifelong pop culture enthusiast, Donny grew up immersed in music and film—devouring MTV, hitting the movies, and collecting records. After earning a Media Studies/Film degree from the University of Buffalo, he spent a decade DJing, playing in bands, freelance writing, and serving as Artvoice's music editor. As co-owner of Town Ballroom and Funtime Presents, he’s spent 20 years producing live concerts for artists from Bob Dylan and Blondie to Wu-Tang Clan and Willie Nelson.