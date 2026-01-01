© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Gorey Umbrella

Masterpiece Mystery umbrella

Pledge: $7 monthly Sustainer or $84 annually

An Edward Gorey inspired umbrella for those who appreciate a little mystery with their forecast. Featuring whimsical bats, a brooding landscape, and a delightfully macabre scene, this umbrella turns even the gloomiest day into something worth stepping out for. Practical, playful, and just the right amount of dark, it’s a perfect companion for public media fans who enjoy their rain gear with personality.

  • Approx 38" across when open
  • Length when open - approx 32"
  • Length when closed - approx 11.5"
