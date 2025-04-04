© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Jeongyoon Han

Capitol News Bureau reporter

Jeongyoon Han is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
Before starting her position in December 2024, she was a reporter and producer for NPR, with a focus on covering the presidential election.
Han is a Syracuse native.