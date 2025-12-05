ICE contract with Canadian defense supplier draws scrutiny from lawmakers

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has contracted with a Canadian manufacturer to purchase a fleet of armored vehicles. It’s a move that some Canadian lawmakers say is deeply troubling.

ICE as it's become known, placed a rush $10 million order with the Canadian company Roshel, late in November. The Brampton, Ontario, based defense manufacturer is to supply 20 armored vehicles before year's end.

But New Democratic Party Member of Parliament Jenny Kwan said she’s troubled because ICE has been accused of human rights abuses. And other anti-armament advocates say Canadian companies should not be selling military vehicles to ICE or any other organization with questionable human rights records.

Canada’s foreign affairs minister, Anita Anand, did not address the issue of human rights abuses.

"The government is not involved in the transaction. We have not received any question or permit requests regarding this transaction," Anand said. "And I will continue to reiterate that Canada and the Unites States have a strong bilateral relationship with an open line of communication in which, if necessary, I will raise the issues with secretary Rubio."

But MP Kwan said the contract raises questions about Canada's role and responsibility when it comes to domestic technology and products being deployed abroad.

The non governmental organization, Project Ploughshares, said if the armored vehicles were sold to any other security service in the world that has the same pattern of abuse, Ottawa would probably step in.

ICE said the purchase from Roshel falls under the Buy American provisions. It said the production of the vehicle originates in the U.S. But no spokesperson was named for attribution. The company did add a U.S. site in December 2024, opening in Shelby, Michigan.