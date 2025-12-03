© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nearly 9 tons of hard drugs, including fentanyl, seized by Canadian police in months-long operation

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Dan Karpenchuk
Published December 3, 2025 at 10:43 AM EST
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Accidental overdoses contribute to 90 percent of all U.S. opioid-related deaths. Rising use of illicitly manufactured and highly potent synthetic opioids including fentanyl has likely contributed to the unintentional death rate, which surged nine-fold between 2000 and 2017, a study found.
U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah
/
via AP
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Accidental overdoses contribute to 90 percent of all U.S. opioid-related deaths. Rising use of illicitly manufactured and highly potent synthetic opioids including fentanyl has likely contributed to the unintentional death rate, which surged nine-fold between 2000 and 2017, a study found.

A five month operation by police forces across Canada has resulted in a record seizure of large illegal drugs. Most of the drugs were aimed at the Canadian market with less than 1% traveling south of the border.

The operation, dubbed "National Fentanyl Sprint 2.0," ran from mid-May to the end of October. It included 21 Canadian law enforcement agencies and government partners.

That was in coordination with the Canadian Integrated Response to Organized Crime, or CIROC.

The seizures included 386 kilograms of fentanyl, nearly 6,000 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1,700 kilograms of methamphetamines.

Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s public safety minister, said the drugs were aimed at the domestic market.

"The source is not each other, the source is from external countries, external regions," said Anandasangaree. "Fentanyl is not going, certainly from Canada to the U.S."

Meanwhile the Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted police, Bonnie Ferguson, said CIROC’s aim is to coordinate efforts to detect, pursue, counter and disrupt organized crime.

In addition to the drug seizures authorities say there were more than 8,000 arrests and charges. Police say nearly $13.5 million in cash was also seized. Most of seizures were in Ontario.
Tags
Ontario News Canadian BeatLocal StoriesWBFO News
Dan Karpenchuk
WBFO’s comprehensive news coverage extends into Southern Ontario and Dan Karpenchuk is the station’s voice from the north. The award-winning reporter covers binational issues, including economic trends, the environment, tourism and transportation.
See stories by Dan Karpenchuk