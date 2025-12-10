History museum celebrates notable 5th national accreditation

The Buffalo History Museum is now one of 70 locations in New York to receive accreditation through the American Alliance of Museums, the highest award for such institutions in the country.

It marks the fifth time since 1974 the history museum has received this distinction.

The process is rigorous but also instills a sense of confidence, Executive Director Melissa Brown said.

“It tells us that our commitment to authenticity, diligence and heart has been seen," she said. "It tells us that our vision is resonant, and it tells us that we are exactly where we should be on a path forward that is bright, bold and deeply rooted in this place we call home.”

The museum is among an estimated 1,100 locations in the U.S. to receive accreditation, out of more than 30,000 total establishments.

The continued recognition elevates the expectations of excellence, Director of Advancement Katie McIntyre said.

“There's definitely pressure every time to make sure that we're continuing to attain that," she said. "And I think, you know, obviously five times … shows that we're doing something right, and we're always thinking about our vision for the future, and how we can improve year-to-year.”

The museum is already preparing for multiple major projects in 2026, including a Goo Goo Dolls exhibit and a celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Pan American Exhibition in Buffalo.