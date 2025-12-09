Kennedy talks future with refugee, immigration service groups

Refugee and immigrant resource groups are banding together with Congressman Tim Kennedy to discuss the impact of ongoing federal actions, like cuts to program funding and President Donald Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship.

Kennedy didn’t specify how they could resist Trump’s efforts, but reiterated the importance of immigrant and refugee populations, and the need for residents to be welcoming.

“We're coming together today to figure out where we can work together, where the pressure points are (and) where the challenges are for these agencies," he said. "Agencies that are out on the ground, boots on the ground every day.”

Buffalo Immigrant Leadership Team Executive Director Grace Karambizi is a former refugee who has been in the U.S. more than 20 years. The current situation is concerning, even for children in school," she said.

“Children shouldn't be put through this," Karambizi said. "It seems very inhumane at some point, because we should provide the space where children feel great to learn and to be without fear.”

Organizations are getting creative to deal with the cuts in funding, International Institute Executive Director Jennifer Rizzo-Choi said.

“We've tried to be relying upon volunteers and being more creative with our services, so that way we can try to serve as many as possible," she said. "But the reality remains that the cuts in federal funding have significantly decreased services for this population overall by the service providers.”

The institute already has seen an increase in clients seeking legal advice, according to Rizzo-Choi.