‘Walk slowly, hands out of pockets’: Tips for preventing winter falls

With temperatures below freezing Thursday and more cold weather forecast across the region this weekend, Western New Yorkers are being reminded of the health risks the cold can bring and how to stay safe when the mercury dips.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says ice and snow-covered sidewalks are a particular hazard.

“Cold temperatures can slow reflexes and reaction times and make it harder for people to move around, or they may be not be as agile or mobile,” Burstein said.

Falls can result in a visit to the Emergency Room, with 13 of every 10,000 winter ER visits in the U.S. for people who slipped on snow or ice according to a study by health research company Truveta.

Burstein said that older adults are at particular risk of injury when falling.

“They could be at risk for some major fractures of large bones, like their pelvis or femur,” she said. “Many older adults have frail bones just from the normal aging process - they're more at risk for osteoporosis or osteopenia, making their bones much more fragile and susceptible to fractures.”

A lengthy hospital stay due to an injury sustained from a fall can be a “gamechanger” for older adults according to Burstein, increasing the risk of infection or further complications.

But falls on the snow and ice can be prevented.

Firstly she suggests distributing salt or sand on steps and walkways to tackle icy patches.

Burstein emphasizes the importance of wearing good winter boots with traction when outdoors, and said people should use a walking aid if needed.

“It's really important to maintain your balance by walking slowly - taking shorter steps and keeping your hands out of your pockets, you know, just to improve your balance,” Burstein said.

“And be careful when you're walking your pets - make sure that you're walking the pet, not the pet walking you. And don't try to carry a lot of items, because, again, it makes it more easy to slip and fall.”

She encouraged people to ask for help if they need it - especially with clearing snow or getting supplies - and advised residents to check in on their elderly neighbors and relatives during winter weather.