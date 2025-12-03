Thousands of students capitalize on annual free-skate initiative

Many local students will have an opportunity to enjoy ice skating for free this winter, thanks to a community partnership that's becoming an annual tradition.

More than 45,000 tickets have been donated to Buffalo Public School Students, faculty and staff to use at The Ice at Canalside, provided by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Rich Entertainment Group.

The ticket donations make skating a realistic option for residents who might not otherwise afford it, BPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said.

“I'm really excited to be a part of this and just be able to celebrate these students," he said. "You know, these are opportunities that if we have to pay on our own, some of our families may not be able to, so I'm really grateful that they've given us this opportunity.”

It marks the fourth year that Highmark and Rich Entertainment have partnered for the effort benefiting BPS.

The voucher program embodies the health-forward mindset that Highmark works to promote, Highmark Vice President of Community Affairs Mike Ball said.

“We love to hear the progress taking place down here. Access is a major focus for us at Highmark," he said. "We believe in ensuring access to quality care, access to nutritious food and access to opportunities that genuinely, overall improve the health and wellbeing of everybody.”

Passholders can redeem the tickets during any public skate session this winter.

The partnership between Rich Entertainment and Highmark has resulted in 180,000 vouchers being provided to BPS students and faculty since the initiative started, Ball said.