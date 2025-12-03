© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands of students capitalize on annual free-skate initiative

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:19 PM EST
Buffalo Public School faculty and students skate at Canalside.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Buffalo Public School faculty and students skate at Canalside.

Many local students will have an opportunity to enjoy ice skating for free this winter, thanks to a community partnership that's becoming an annual tradition.

More than 45,000 tickets have been donated to Buffalo Public School Students, faculty and staff to use at The Ice at Canalside, provided by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Rich Entertainment Group.

The ticket donations make skating a realistic option for residents who might not otherwise afford it, BPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said.

“I'm really excited to be a part of this and just be able to celebrate these students," he said. "You know, these are opportunities that if we have to pay on our own, some of our families may not be able to, so I'm really grateful that they've given us this opportunity.”

It marks the fourth year that Highmark and Rich Entertainment have partnered for the effort benefiting BPS.

The voucher program embodies the health-forward mindset that Highmark works to promote, Highmark Vice President of Community Affairs Mike Ball said.

“We love to hear the progress taking place down here. Access is a major focus for us at Highmark," he said. "We believe in ensuring access to quality care, access to nutritious food and access to opportunities that genuinely, overall improve the health and wellbeing of everybody.”

Passholders can redeem the tickets during any public skate session this winter. 

The partnership between Rich Entertainment and Highmark has resulted in 180,000 vouchers being provided to BPS students and faculty since the initiative started, Ball said.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone