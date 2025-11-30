Two children die in weekend Buffalo fire

Buffalo fire investigators say two children, ages 2 and 10, were found dead inside a home to which firefighters had responded early Saturday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. at 69 French Street in Buffalo’s MLK neighborhood. A city spokesperson says firefighters arrived to find heavy flames on the first and second floors of the house, with people trapped inside.

Two adults and three children – ages 6, 7, and 9 – were rescued and taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. A later search of the home by firefighters revealed the deceased victims. Also killed in the fire were one dog and two cats.

Two neighboring properties were also damaged.

The cause remained under investigation Sunday morning. An emergency demolition of the remaining structure has been ordered, pending completion of the investigation.