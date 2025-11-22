Police arrest five, including minors, in armed robbery at Canisius

Buffalo police arrested a 22-year-old man and four teenagers in connection with an armed robbery that occurred late Thursday night at Canisius University.

Investigators say a female victim was robbed of her car and her phone at gunpoint. Officers identified her vehicle about an hour later on the Route 190 northbound near Dingens Street and followed.

Police say the operator of the stolen vehicle later struck a patrol car and then struck a pole at Goodell and Elm Streets. All occupants ran from the car but were apprehended not far from the crash scene.

Charged are 22-year-old Demario Wells of Buffalo and four male teens, ages 12, 14, 15, and 16. All face felony charges including two counts of second-degree assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Wells also faces additional charges including four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. and the 14-year-old and 15-year-old teens were also charged with two counts of felony first degree robbery.

A police officer and one of the teens were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.