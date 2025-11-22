© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police arrest five, including minors, in armed robbery at Canisius

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published November 22, 2025 at 9:51 AM EST
An image of a Buffalo police cruiser. It is white and dark navy blue. On the side of the car, it reads Buffalo Police. On the back of the window, it reads "B-District 280".
Dallas Taylor | WBFO News
/
File image

Buffalo police arrested a 22-year-old man and four teenagers in connection with an armed robbery that occurred late Thursday night at Canisius University.

Investigators say a female victim was robbed of her car and her phone at gunpoint. Officers identified her vehicle about an hour later on the Route 190 northbound near Dingens Street and followed.

Police say the operator of the stolen vehicle later struck a patrol car and then struck a pole at Goodell and Elm Streets. All occupants ran from the car but were apprehended not far from the crash scene.

Charged are 22-year-old Demario Wells of Buffalo and four male teens, ages 12, 14, 15, and 16. All face felony charges including two counts of second-degree assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Wells also faces additional charges including four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. and the 14-year-old and 15-year-old teens were also charged with two counts of felony first degree robbery.

A police officer and one of the teens were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff