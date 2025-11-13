© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All-electric building mandate paused by state

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published November 13, 2025 at 9:56 AM EST
The All-Electric Buildings Act, sometimes called the "gas stove ban" by critics, would have prevented natural gas hookups and appliances in all new buildings statewide by 2029.
Ivan Radic
/
Wikimedia
The All-Electric Buildings Act, sometimes called the "gas stove ban" by critics, would have prevented natural gas hookups and appliances in all new buildings statewide by 2029.

New York State is pausing the implementation of its All-Electric Buildings Act, until a federal judge rules on a challenge made by industry trade groups.

The law, part of New York's climate and carbon reduction goals, was due to go into effect in phases starting January 1, 2026. The first phase would ban natural gas hookups in newly constructed single-family homes and low-rise buildings, and the second phase would cover all new construction starting in 2029.

Governor Kathy Hochul has previously conveyed concern about the implementation of the policy, and other ambitious climate goals laid out in state law. Those have brought legal challenges not just from critics, but also environmental groups who say New York isn't doing enough.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
Related Content