All-electric building mandate paused by state

New York State is pausing the implementation of its All-Electric Buildings Act, until a federal judge rules on a challenge made by industry trade groups.

The law, part of New York's climate and carbon reduction goals, was due to go into effect in phases starting January 1, 2026. The first phase would ban natural gas hookups in newly constructed single-family homes and low-rise buildings, and the second phase would cover all new construction starting in 2029.

Governor Kathy Hochul has previously conveyed concern about the implementation of the policy, and other ambitious climate goals laid out in state law. Those have brought legal challenges not just from critics, but also environmental groups who say New York isn't doing enough.