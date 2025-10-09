Before Buffalo mayoral election decided, Rivera announces candidacy for Ryan's State Senate seat

State Assemblymember Jon Rivera (D) announced his candidacy to represent New York's 61st District in the State Senate, Thursday.

Rivera, a Buffalo West Side native, told BTPM NPR he was compelled to run in response to changes made by the federal government, especially cuts to Medicaid and healthcare services.

"I'm looking at this moment in time and seeing what's happening at the federal level, knowing that fate and destiny - or whatever you want to call it - calls upon us to respond in a moment, and we need to do everything we can to combat it," Rivera said.

The seat is still occupied by Sen. Sean Ryan (D), who is the frontrunner in the race for Buffalo mayor. That means Rivera is betting on a Ryan victory in November which will potentially trigger a special election for his Senate spot in early 2026.

Rivera said he is throwing his hat in the ring before the mayoral election to show he is "in it."

"If you just sort of halfway show you're in it, it's not the same," he said. "I want voters to know in Tonawanda and in Grand Island and in Amherst and the parts of Buffalo that I don't currently represent that I'm a candidate and I'm in, and I think I have the message that resonates, and I think I have the experience that's going to make the difference."

But the Assemblymember's announcement has already drawn ire from his likely competitor in the race, Jeremy Zellner.

Zellner serves as both the Chair of the Erie County Democratic Committee and the Commissioner of the county Board of Elections. He and Rivera have previously enjoyed an amicable working relationship as area Democrats, often appearing to support each other at press conferences, ribbon cuttings and other events.

But it seems the relationship has already soured.

Zellner scolded his Democratic committee colleague in a statement Thursday, calling his decision to announce his candidacy before the upcoming general elections "deeply selfish."

He said his own focus is "on ensuring that Sean Ryan is elected Buffalo mayor, and that Democrats win critical races all across Erie County on November 4."

He added that Rivera's announcement was "a slap in the face" to voters and Democratic candidates.

Though Zellner did not officially confirm his own plans to run for the seat, he insisted he will have "much more to say after November 4."

Speaking before Zellner released his statement, Rivera was asked how he would react if things became testy between the two.

"I'd say I'm a loyal Democrat," he said. "I'm a supporter of this party. You know, that doesn't change anything. I'm going to continue being the Democrat that I've always been and be the supportive Democrat of other Democratic candidates that I've always been."

