Buffalo Bills fan group introduces new hat celebrating Canada

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT
A new Canadian-themed hat was recently introduced to the selection of headwear manufactured and sold for the Water Buffalo Club 716, a Buffalo Bills fan group that wears the hats. Many Canadians come to Buffalo Bills home games, and club leaders say amidst recent tariffs and political rhetoric, they want Canadians to remain a part of the Bills' fan base at home games.
Emyle Watkins
/
BTPM NPR
Canadians make up a measurable part of the overall Buffalo Bills fan base. In a political climate which has upset some Canadians, one Buffalo Bills fan group wants to ensure Canadians feel welcomed. They've done so by introducing a hat that celebrates their neighbors across the border.

The Water Buffalo Club 716, which wears hats modeled after attire occasionally worn by vintage cartoon characters Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble, introduced new Canadian themed hats in advance of Sunday’s Buffalo Bills-New Orleans Saints game at Highmark Stadium.

“We had a lot of Canadians at our home opener tailgate. A lot. And I think the team, the sport brings us together… it's our team, and it's their team, as much as it is, you know, a Buffalo Bills team. And I think sports can do that. It can unite us,” said Therese Forton-Barnes of Water Buffalo Club 716.

The hats are produced by the company Stitch Buffalo, which employs refugee artisans from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Myanmar. The Water Buffalo Club reports having more than 8,000 members worldwide, and “celebrates our love for diversity” in a written message promoting the new hats.

Recently imposed tariffs and comments earlier this year by President Donald Trump portraying Canada as “the 51st State” have not gone over well with many Canadians. Fewer Canadians are traveling to the United States since then, and many are boycotting US businesses and products.

Forton-Barnes says Canadian presence remains strong at Bills games, and they want to keep it that way.
“Maybe there's always going to be somebody protesting it. But I think ultimately, deep down in your heart, you’re a Bills fan, and you want to be here,” she said. “You want to be part of the team, and the success, and the winning. And it's a win for everybody, you know, leaving politics aside. They're our neighbor, and we want them there with us.”
