Buffalo Police face mass retirements without medical contract extension, warns union

A health insurance agreement is set to expire for Buffalo police officers in June of next year leading a key union leader to believe without some kind of renewal, a mass exodus of officers is on the horizon.

The medical agreement between the police union and the city - which BTPM NPR has viewed - protects the amount some officers pay into their health insurance, specifically those hired before October 3, 2018, who currently pay nothing.

Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President, John Davidson, said it’s prompted officers eligible for retirement to pull the pin.

"Over the last four years, we've averaged right around 20 retirees a year, and this year we're already at 22 and we project we'll be at 50 plus by the end of this year," he said.

He warns that number could balloon to 80 by next summer, impacting all levels, but especially lieutenants -- one of several ranks where the BPD must meet staffing minimums under its collective bargaining agreement.

Davidson reports there are currently 94 lieutenants. That's just four more than the minimum requirement.

"We're anticipating 22 lieutenants to retire in the next six to nine months, and we only have seven eligible officers on the lieutenant's list to replace them," he added.

He wants the city to extend the medical agreement, believing it would reduce a potential 10% retirement influx. Buffalo Acting Mayor, Chris Scanlon, is not ruling that out.

“We have yet to have that conversation," Scanlon said. "We are all aware of the situation. Have had no formal conversations about it, but we'll be doing that obviously in the near future to make sure we can stem that tide.”

But there’s another reason why some officers are opting to retire according to Davidson – the fact that police union-endorsed Scanlon isn’t on the ballot for the general election this November after he lost the mayoral Democratic primary to Senator Sean Ryan.

"We're worried that there's going to be a lack of support for the police department. We haven't heard anything from Sean Ryan in any regard. He never sought our endorsement, and he's not reached out to have a cup of coffee or meet with us in any way," Davidson claims.

In a statement, a campaign spokesperson for Ryan said the mayoral candidate is “committed to working closely with the Buffalo Police Department to keep every neighborhood in Buffalo safe.” He added he “looks forward to meeting with PBA leadership in the weeks ahead to ensure officers have a clear understanding of his plans and priorities.

"Sean has supported law enforcement throughout his time a state legislator and has earned the endorsement of the New York State PBA in the mayoral race. As Mayor, he will provide Buffalo Police with the training, resources and support they need to succeed. His goal is to have the best trained, most effective police department in New York."