Patients and providers rally against closures of Kaleida outpatient facilities

Patients and providers at DeGraff Medical Park’s outpatient therapy center are rallying against a planned closure of the facility by Kaleida Health. It’s part of closure plan with a similar facility in Amherst that the health system attributes to financial impacts from the Big Beautiful Bill.

The facilities provide outpatient rehabilitation care mainly to survivors of stroke and cancer. Physical therapist Josette Alfano said the loss of experience and services under one roof will be detrimental to the community.

“With this closure, we are not only displacing patients, we are displacing a staff of therapists who have dedicated more than 30 years of their careers to this community," said Alfano at a rally organized by the Communication Workers of America. "We are losing experience commitment and programs that cannot be easily replaced elsewhere.”

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR Karen Hennigan (center) is a retired emergency room nurse of 40 years at DeGraff Hospital. Hennigan has been receiving therapy care for breast cancer and lymphedema at the DeGraff facility slated for closure.

DeGraff is also home to a cancer support group, led by Alfano. That has been a lifeline for Karen Hennigan, who not only spent 40 years as a nurse, but now receives regular care at the very hospital she worked at.

“Where am I going to go? Where will any of us who go and rely on these services I need, care that is close to home, care that is accessible, and care that ensures the investment I made my surgery is not lost?," said Hennigan.

A Fiscal Policy Institute analysis found 94 of New York’s 156 hospitals are at greater financial risk under the latest changes to Medicaid, and will be forced to reduce services.

"Healthcare is a basic human right, and these clinic closures we're anticipating will be devastating. I'm afraid they will not be the last," said Assemblyman Bill Conrad. "DeGraff isn't alone. Kaleida isn't alone. The reality is, this is the reality when you cut these things, these folks are going to go without. We all feel the impact."

The closures at Kaleida are slated for November. Around 30 employees will be affected. The system said it's working to find placement at other Kaleida facilities, but union leaders fear that because some jobs are so specialized, it will be difficult.