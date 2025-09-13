Mayor of Wellsville steps down after 10 years on the job

Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler stepped down on Friday after 10 years as head of the village. Shayler submitted his resignation letter to the village board on Monday.

The outgoing mayor told BTPM NPR in a statement that he was “look[ing] forward to spending more time with my grandchildren, cocktails with umbrellas, as well as all the other things retired folks are supposed to do.” He touted the implementation of a $4.5 million state grant to renew Wellsville’s downtown, the village’s acquisition of the movie theater on Main Street and “carefully controlled” property taxes as some of the achievements he’s proud of.

“I am very appreciative of the support I received from the elected, appointed and employed individuals at the Village of Wellsville, and I am especially appreciative to the residents of Wellsville,” Shayler wrote. “This has been an incredible 10-year experience!”

Deputy Mayor Ed Fahs will serve as interim mayor until the village board appoints a new mayor, per the village charter. Whoever the board appoints must share Shayler’s Republican Party affiliation. Shayler said he had “complete confidence” that Fahs and the village board “will continue to make things even better in Wellsville.”

Wellsville residents will elect a new mayor in November 2026.

Shayler won a four-year term as mayor in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020 and 2024. He won reelection in 2024 with 80.3% of the vote, according to results from the Allegany Board of Elections.

