Shea's 710 Theatre unveils $5 million upgrades in time for performance season

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Nadia Bangaroo
Published September 10, 2025 at 5:54 PM EDT
The bar at Shea's 710 was moved to the other side of the building, and given a cabaret-style facelift. It also sports a small stage for musical performances.
Nadia Bangaroo
/
BTPM NPR
The bar at Shea's 710 was moved to the other side of the building, and given a cabaret-style facelift. It also sports a small stage for musical performances.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center rolled out the red carpet to reveal its newly renovated Shea's 710 Theatre lobby and lounge. The lounge is complete with cabaret-style seating, a renovated bar and a stage for live music. The $5 million project also includes renovations to concessions and bathrooms, plus a new digital marquee.

Brian Higgins, former Buffalo congressman and CEO of Shea's , says the goal of the renovation was purely to enhance the patron experience.

"How do we enhance the patron experience? Here at Shea's 710 we've increased the usable square footage by 30%, you'll see a reconfiguration just to maximize highest and best use throughout the entirety of the space," said Higgins.

Brad Everdyke, representing Carmina Wood Design, one of multiple renovation partners, says adding a modern touch while keeping the historical charm of the building was at the forefront of the design. The creation of multi-use rooms enables creative opportunities and discussion.

“The theater experience begins before the curtain rises," said Everdyke. "The moment you see the lights on the marquee, that's when it begins. Our design is rooted in honoring the legacy of Shea’s Buffalo while simultaneously creating a design that is uniquely 710.”

The overhaul comes just in time for performance season at Shea's 710. Things kickoff tonight with a production of "Dream Girls," which runs through September 28.
Nadia Bangaroo
Nadia joined BTPM NPR as an intern in June 2025.
See stories by Nadia Bangaroo
