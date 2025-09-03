Buffalo shooting victim's mother questions murder case process

The mother of Amanda Thompson, who was fatally shot at her home, is questioning the court process after the accused, Rickey Crouch, did not appear for his hearing Wednesday morning at Erie County Courthouse.

"I'm just really irritated to say people that did not protect my daughter are protecting him, and it's irritating," Thompson's mother, Muril Hadden said. "We've already waited for almost seven weeks, and now we gotta wait even longer."

Crouch, 49, is charged with first-degree murder for shooting Thompson, who prosecutors say was an ex-girlfriend of Crouch's and a mother of four, in July.

Judge Kelly Vacco issued a drag order Wednesday, which typically is used when the accused refuses to appear in court. Crouch was medically cleared and willing to appear, but had extenuating circumstances because he was under what Vacco called a "one-on-one" designation because of possible suicide concerns. That reportedly led to issues in transporting Crouch in court.

Crouch's hearing has been adjourned until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, but Hadden said, "I'll believe it when I see it."

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Safulko is pursuing a protection order to designate specific items of evidence within the case as viewable, Crouch and his defense attorney would not be allowed to have possession of any specific pieces.