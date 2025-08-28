National Weather Service issues a potential waterspout advisory on Lake Erie and Ontario

Several marine advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service as a cold front passes over warm waters in the Great Lakes. NWS Buffalo has reported a waterspout advisory from now until 5 p.m., after showers capable of creating the twister were spotted along an area extending from the Lake Erie Basin in Buffalo to Van Buren Point near Dunkirk.

The special marine advisory specifically labeled the following locations in Erie and Chautauqua as at risk of waterspout sightings:

· Van Buren Point

· Small Boat Harbor

· Lake Erie Beach

· Wanakah

· Woodlawn Beach

· Erie Basin Marina

· Sturgeon Point

· Dunkirk

· Athol

· Springs

· Bayview

· Sunset Bay

A separate advisory for Lake Ontario shorelines was also sent out, though that advisory expired at 3 p.m.

NWS Buffalo also created a small craft advisory in certain parts of the Upper Niagara River and Buffalo Harbor due to southwest winds of up to 20 knots. These types of conditions can be dangerous for small vessels; that advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m.

Finally, a beach hazards statement remains in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties through late tonight, as the previously stated advisories have created unsafe swimming conditions.

Updates from the National Weather Service can be found here.