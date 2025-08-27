© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Long sought after New York crossbow regulation signed into law

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
Crossbow Productions
/
Wikimedia Commons

On Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed Senate Bill S6360A into law, a bipartisan effort that expands the use of crossbows for hunting. The bill amends a state environmental conservation law that placed restrictions on certain crossbow metrics, like size and weight. The amendment now allows crossbow usage for big game hunting in any area where long bows are permitted.

Originally sponsored by three downstate Democratic state senators, the bill quickly drew support across various regions and party lines, including five Republican state senators. Of the five, State Senators George Borello and Pat Gallivan represented the Western New York area as co-sponsors. Gallivan, whose district includes most of rural Erie County, said the bill brings about long-overdue change that New York hunters have requested for years.

“The law will help attract new hunters and provide new opportunities for licensed and trained hunters, especially those with physical limitations that prevent them from using traditional bows,” Gallivan said.

The new law goes into effect immediately. Early bow hunting season for deer in parts of the Western New York region starts Oct 1.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
See stories by Michael Loss