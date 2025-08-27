Long sought after New York crossbow regulation signed into law

On Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed Senate Bill S6360A into law, a bipartisan effort that expands the use of crossbows for hunting. The bill amends a state environmental conservation law that placed restrictions on certain crossbow metrics, like size and weight. The amendment now allows crossbow usage for big game hunting in any area where long bows are permitted.

Originally sponsored by three downstate Democratic state senators, the bill quickly drew support across various regions and party lines, including five Republican state senators. Of the five, State Senators George Borello and Pat Gallivan represented the Western New York area as co-sponsors. Gallivan, whose district includes most of rural Erie County, said the bill brings about long-overdue change that New York hunters have requested for years.

“The law will help attract new hunters and provide new opportunities for licensed and trained hunters, especially those with physical limitations that prevent them from using traditional bows,” Gallivan said.

The new law goes into effect immediately. Early bow hunting season for deer in parts of the Western New York region starts Oct 1.