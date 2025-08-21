© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Six local snow removal firms land contracts for upcoming winter

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT
Today, the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority approved contracts for six local snow removal firms to provide additional assistance this coming winter at 20 of the Authority’s 29 developments. Of the six, four were under contract last winter: DJM Property Services, Elber’s Landscaping, K&F Landscaping and Aaron’s Landscaping & Snow Removal. Joining those four this winter is WNY Snow Management and Regan Landscape.

Below is the list of where the firms will be assisting the BMHA this winter:

· DJM Property Services: Kelly Gardens, Schwab Terrace, Villa Carolina, Shaffer Village, LaSalle Courts, Frederick Douglass/515 Clinton and A.D. Price Courts,

· Elber’s Landscaping: Mullen Manor, Slater Courts, Scattered Site C, Lower West Side Homes and Holling Homes,

· K&F Landscaping: Marine Drive, Stuyvesant and Sedita

· WNY Snow Management: LBJ Apartments

· Regan Landscape: Monsignor Geary

· Aaron’s Landscaping & Snow Removal: Elmhurst, Camden and Kowal.
