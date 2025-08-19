© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Air Canada reaches tentative deal with flight attendant union to end strike

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner,
Associated Press
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT
Air Canada said it has reached a deal with the flight attendant union to end a days-long strike that grounded flights from Canada's largest airline around the world. This comes after government intervention, where Canada's labor board ruled the strike "illegal."
Aaron Davis
/
Wikimedia Commons
Air Canada said it has reached a deal with the flight attendant union to end a days-long strike that grounded flights from Canada's largest airline around the world. This comes after government intervention, where Canada's labor board ruled the strike "illegal."

Air Canada has reached an agreement with the union representing 10,000 flight attendants to end a strike. The union first announced the agreement early Tuesday after talks resumed late Monday.

The strike, which began over the weekend, affected about 130,000 travelers daily during the peak summer travel season. Flights will start resuming Tuesday evening, but full restoration may take a week or more.

The agreement guarantees pay for work performed while planes are on the ground, resolving a major issue. Air Canada operates around 700 flights daily and estimated that 500,000 customers were affected by cancellations.

The union insisted that the strike was necessary because of low wages and no pay for unpaid work hours, the latter apparently solved with Tuesday's tentative deal.

“Unpaid work is over. We have reclaimed our voice and our power,” the union said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. “When our rights were taken away, we stood strong, we fought back — and we secured a tentative agreement that our members can vote on.”

Flight attendants previously defied a return-to-work order issued by the Canadian government over the weekend.

Dan Karpenchuk contributed to this report
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
