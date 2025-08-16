© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Court order allows Providence Farm Collective to keep its federal funding — for now

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Grant Ashley
Published August 16, 2025 at 7:20 PM EDT
This photo was taken in a parking lot on a sunny day. Two rows of pop-up tents line the parking lot. A few people are walking between the booths. A green truck emblazoned with "Food with Dignity" is in the foreground.
Grant Ashley
/
BTPM NPR
The Providence Farm Collective hosts a farmers market on Saturdays at the intersection of Grant Street and Auchinvole Avenue.

Providence Farm Collective must keep receiving federal grant money while its lawsuit works its way through the court system, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

The ruling means that Providence will be able to keep funding the Incubator Farm Program, which helps immigrants and refugees become farmers by providing them with farmland access, shared equipment, training and other resources. The incubator is one of three such programs in the state.

“This decision provides relief for the moment, as it restores essential grant funding while the lawsuit continues to work its way through the courts,” PFC Executive Director Kristin Heltman-Weiss said in a statement.

The preliminary decision comes just months after the U.S. Department of Agriculture terminated the collective’s three-year, $750,000 grant. The USDA determined that the grant, which was awarded in 2023, was being used to support “a DEI initiative and, therefore, discriminatory and unconstitutional.”

Providence and four other organizations that lost grant funding sued the USDA in June to undo that determination. They alleged that the agency engaged in a broader “policy, pattern, and practice of unlawfully terminating hundreds of grants.”

Hamadi Mganga, Providence’s marketing coordinator, said the grant funding was the “backbone” of the incubator program. Without the program, the Grant Ferry neighborhood — parts of which are considered food deserts, according to Buffalo State University — would lose a source of fresh produce, and one less organization would be “cultivating the next generation of farmers,” he said.

“Seeing all that they’ve accomplished, and then seeing this gut-wrenching thing that happened, it's just demotivating,” Mganga said in an interview. “But a lot of them are still hopeful that the best outcome will turn out in this case with the lawsuit, but they are definitely disheartened about the loss of funding.”

Working across 27 farms, Providence’s 232 farmers collectively earned $117,530, according to a 2024 brochure. Most of that farmland is located in Orchard Park, but the collective operates a weekly farmers market on Grant Street in Buffalo.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Grant Ashley
See stories by Grant Ashley
Related Content