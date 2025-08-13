© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Rascal Flatts to wrap up 2026 tour at KeyBank Center

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
American country band Rascal Flatts announced today that their new 21-stop “Life is a Highway Tour” will wrap up in Buffalo. The group disbanded back in 2021, but a reunion earlier this year led to the group touring for the first time since 2019.

The new dates expand on the same tour, which will end on February 28 at KeyBank Center. The trio is best known for a cover of the song “Life is a Highway” for the Disney/Pixar movie “Cars.” The original song was written and performed by Canadian Music Hall of Famer Tom Cochrane.
