Man fatally shot during arrest attempt by Cheektowaga Police in North Buffalo

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published August 13, 2025 at 7:52 PM EDT
Officers from the Cheektowaga Police Department were attempting an arrest on an assault suspect when they say the man attacked them with a "large knife." One officer allegedly fired their weapon, striking and killing him. A full investigation is now underway, including investigators from the New York State Attorney General's Office.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
Four Cheektowaga police officers were attempting to make an arrest at an apartment on Sanders Road in North Buffalo shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when one officer fired their weapon at the suspect after he allegedly attacked the officers.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene following first aid efforts, according to Cheektowaga Chief of Police Brian Coons.

"Our officers came into contact with the individual at that address, and this individual attacked our officers with a knife," said Coons. "Early investigation revealed that one of our officers discharged their firearm. The officers then began life saving measures."

Coons also noted the knife was recovered on scene.

Officers from Cheektowaga were in Buffalo to make an arrest for an alleged crime at a Cheektowaga hotel earlier in the week, where an employee accused the now deceased man of assault. Coons said investigators in Cheektowaga learned the man was living at the Sanders Road apartment complex.

All four officers involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Officials with the Buffalo Police Department and New York State Attorney General's Office are now leading the investigation into the incident.

The Cheektowaga chief said body camera footage will be released, in coordination with other law enforcement conducting the investigation.

Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
