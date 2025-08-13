Man fatally shot during arrest attempt by Cheektowaga Police in North Buffalo

Four Cheektowaga police officers were attempting to make an arrest at an apartment on Sanders Road in North Buffalo shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when one officer fired their weapon at the suspect after he allegedly attacked the officers.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene following first aid efforts, according to Cheektowaga Chief of Police Brian Coons.

"Our officers came into contact with the individual at that address, and this individual attacked our officers with a knife," said Coons. "Early investigation revealed that one of our officers discharged their firearm. The officers then began life saving measures."

Coons also noted the knife was recovered on scene.

Officers from Cheektowaga were in Buffalo to make an arrest for an alleged crime at a Cheektowaga hotel earlier in the week, where an employee accused the now deceased man of assault. Coons said investigators in Cheektowaga learned the man was living at the Sanders Road apartment complex.

All four officers involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Officials with the Buffalo Police Department and New York State Attorney General's Office are now leading the investigation into the incident.

The Cheektowaga chief said body camera footage will be released, in coordination with other law enforcement conducting the investigation.