Meet the guests for 'The Primary Path: Buffalo 2025' preview show

Tomorrow night will see primary elections take place across Western New York that will set the stage for pivotal general elections in November. The race with the most eyes on it will be the 2025 Buffalo mayoral Democratic primary, which will see its victor take a crucial step towards an opportunity to become the first person other than Byron Brown to win the city's leadership in over two decades.

As a primer for BTPM NPR’s results coverage, “The Primary Path: Buffalo 2025” will begin at 8 p.m. with a one-hour preview show highlighting the most important challenges facing the city of Buffalo.

Below are the guests for the expansive preview show, hosted by BTPM NPR’s Ryan Zunner, that breaks down three topics:

Public Safety

Housing/Infrastructure

Finance/Economy

(Guests are listed in order of appearance.)

Public Safety:

John Davidson: President of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

Andrea Ó Súilleabháin: Executive Director at The Partnership for the Public Good.

Colleen Kristich: Senior Community Researcher at The Partnership for the Public Good.

Housing/Infrastructure:

Rosalind Burgin: Licensed Real Estate Broker for Mootry Murphy Burgin/2023 President of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

Henry Louis Taylor, Ph.D.: Founding Director of the University at Buffalo’s Center for Urban Studies.

Finance/Economy:

Frederick Floss, Ph.D.: Professor of Economics and Finance at Buffalo State University/Director of the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority.

Gwen Howard: Chair of the City of Buffalo Preservation Board/Senior VP of Architecture at the Azar Group.

“The Primary Path: Buffalo 2025” begins at 8 p.m. on June 24.