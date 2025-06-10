BTPM NPR announces broadcast coverage for 2025 Buffalo mayoral primary and WNY races

For the first time in nearly two decades, the city of Buffalo will elect a mayor other than Byron Brown. June 24, 2025, marks a pivotal step in that historic process for Western New York. The 2025 Buffalo mayoral Democratic primary will give the majority of Buffalo voters a glimpse into who has the inside track for the general election happening on November 4.

The eyes and ears of the region will be set on the heavily contested primary featuring five unique candidates, and Buffalo Toronto Public Media NPR is proud to officially announce its broadcast coverage for the night.

“The Primary Path: Buffalo 2025” is more than just election coverage. It's a direct line for listeners to get up-to-the-minute polling results, analysis of key regional issues, and call-in interviews with standout local figures. The show will be the only broadcast in the region to boast four straight hours of non-stop, commercial-free coverage of all the primary elections taking place on June 24.

Anchoring the broadcast will be BTPM NPR Assistant Managing Editor Ryan Zunner and Multimedia Reporter Jamal Harris Jr. The pair will be joined live in-studio by two political analysts, Laurie Buonanno, Ph.D. from Buffalo State University, and Ed Rath III, a former New York State Senator from the 61st district.

Starting at 8 p.m. on June 24, “The Primary Path: Buffalo 2025” will begin with an hour-long preview show as a primer for when polls close at 9 p.m. The preview show will feature six different interviews breaking down three crucial topics: Public Safety, Housing/Infrastructure and Finance. Guests for the preview show are set to be announced at a later date.

When the clock hits 9 p.m., the show will launch into whip-around coverage of live polling results, campaign headquarters check-ins and call-in reactions from prominent WNY names. Outside of the Buffalo mayoral Democratic primary, the show will update listeners on other contested primaries occurring in Western New York, such as Orchard Park town supervisor and Amherst GOP primaries.

BTPM understands the significance of the elections taking place on June 24, 2025, and is proud to offer the community a bipartisan and informative broadcast through “The Primary Path: Buffalo 2025.”