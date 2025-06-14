Candidate Conversations: Buffalo Mayoral Primary 2025 with Garnell Whitfield

In continuation with the “Candidate Conversation” series, former city fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield appeared on Weekend Edition on Saturday June 14, 2025, with BTPM NPR’s Jamal Harris Jr. to discuss his campaign for Buffalo mayor.

Below is a transcription of that interview, it's been edited for clarity:

Jamal Harris Jr.: And we're continuing with our candidate conversation series. We had on Sean Ryan two weeks ago, Chris Scanlon last week, and this week we have a former fire commissioner, Garnell Whitfield. Mr. Whitfield, how you doing?

Garnell Whitfield: I'm well, how are you?

Harris: I’m pretty good. You know, yesterday was really the first time in all of these debates and forums we really discussed littering and illegal dumping. We know city residents don't want that. You know, I go down to [Route] 33 coming down Suffolk Street, and you know, there's trash and the weeds and grass are up high. What is your step by step, plan to eliminate that if you become mayor?

Whitfield: Well, first of all again with all of these issues, it has to be made a priority by, you know, people in charge. You know, littering, obviously, is a quality-of-life issue in the city of Buffalo. It is the city's responsibility to enforce the ordinances that are on the book and to work with the residents to help mitigate these issues, and they just have not done a good job, or they've not made it a priority, at least in the areas where you see that proliferating. Now, there are areas of the city where you'll never see that, and that's because attention is paid to those areas. So, what we need is someone who has the entire city’s best interest at heart, and that's what you'll get with me as your mayor.

Harris: Now, one of your opponents for mayor, Chris Scanlon largely agreed with your position of better enforcement as well. One of your other opponents, Senator Ryan mentioned a plan in Philadelphia where they have a split rail fence on the vacant lots and the city mows the vacant lots every 13 days. Do you believe a plan like you, Senator Ryan’s is really necessary?

Whitfield: I mean, Philadelphia is a much different situation than Buffalo. Last time I checked, Buffalo was broke, you know. So, I think it's naive to think that the city of Buffalo is able, in its current state, or even in its future state, to maintain over 7000 lots in such a manner as that. I think the city should divest itself of ownership of those lots, make sure we get them in the hands of the residents or community members, and then work with them to help maintain those lots and help develop them.

Harris: Now the Kensington Expressway, that's been one of your most vocal campaign stances. You are for a complete full restoration of Humboldt Parkway with no tunnel. However, the current [Route] 33 that goes through it. An estimated 75,000 cars use it daily. What is your plan if full restoration does happen and they fill in the expressway. What is your plan for those displaced cars?

Whitfield: I mean, first of all, we talk about [Route] 33 we talk about cars. We talk about everything except people. We talk about inanimate objects. You know, I'm for restoration of the people. First and foremost, I want to restore Humboldt Parkway to its former grandeur. I think that's appropriate. It is a gem. It is an asset world renowned right here in our own community. But nothing's more important than the restoration of the people. I believe filling in [Route] 33 will help accomplish that in those lives of people that are in proximity to [Route] 33 but also across the city in the other arterials who were that were designed to handle traffic and that have died. That died a slow death with the building of [Route] 33 I think when we close [Route] 33 we invest in those arterials also. We breathe life into those communities that once were thriving with businesses and with families. So I think that this is a comprehensive plan, not just for [Route] 33 and the east side, but for the entire city.

Harris: When you say, invest do you believe the city streets right now are able to handle that traffic? If they cannot do you believe in investing in those streets? Making maybe some wider lanes?

Whitfield: We need to do traffic studies, we need to figure these things out. But you know, y look at Broadway. When you look at these wide thoroughfares that were built as arterials for people to transverse, you know, to handle traffic. Some of these are designated escape routes for the city in that they handle traffic. We have to do a traffic study. We have to synchronize lights. We have to upgrade and do all those kinds of things. There'll be almost a half a billion dollars left over after you fill in [Route] 33 to invest in those kinds of things.

Harris: The other candidates agree the state has to do an EIS, which is an environmental impact statement. That's what's required [for a projects of that scale]. But they've been hesitant so far to fully, take one side or the other. You've been pretty strong on your side. So, I have a two-part question, why do you believe that they've been hesitant to take a side? And why have you been so strong about your position?

Whitfield: First of all, leadership requires you to do those things which are not necessarily politically correct. It requires you to make decisions. That's what I do. I make people centered, informed decisions. Evidence based decisions. That's what I do as a professional emergency manager, which is very different than politicians. I make people centered, evidence-based decisions. If you look at [Route] 33 and if you assess what happened there, you [would] know that [Route] 33 like many thoroughfares across America, [were] designed and put through communities of color across America destroying those communities and [being] done intentionally. We know that for a fact. We see across this country where those things are being mitigated now people are recognizing that was a mistake, or that that was, you know, something that was not good for their communities, cities, and for the people there. We're last again, instead of leading. We have other communities throughout the state that are addressing this issue. Buffalo is again coming up the rear. It's a lack of leadership. Why would you have a one of the largest infrastructure projects in America fast tracked in such a way as to not do a complete and thorough study of its impact on the people. Why would you do that? How is it that elected officials who were here all along did not say that we need to do an environmental [impact statement]? They were going to let it go until people raised up, until people spoke up. Let’s be clear. They were in office this entire time, and we're going to let this thing go. Had not people within this community stood up.

Harris: When you say that, let's just, you know, be more specific. Scanlon? Ryan?

Whitfield: Everybody that's in office. Every elected official in office that is asking to lead this community as its mayor, was there and has been there and has had nothing to say. The only reason they're saying anything now is because a court order has been issued and the project has been stopped pending a full study. Now they come out and say, we need a study. They were not saying that before, and I think that's very telling. I think that's very telling. It speaks to their lack of leadership. They were going to let this happen, and that's what's happened in this community, whether we're talking about the 33 whether we're talking about the stadium that was rebuilt in Orchard Park, doubling down on a mistake that was made years ago. Whether we're talking about UB going to Amherst rather than downtown, all of these things. Whether we're talking about the extension of the light rail, rapid check. All of these things were transformational for the City of Buffalo. We wonder why downtown is not thriving. We wonder why our city is just on life support constantly. We wonder why we cannot attract, you know, world class entities to the city of Buffalo, and it's because we have a lack of leadership. They're doing it again with [Route] 33 pretending now to be concerned about a study that they never supported or called for before.

Harris: Moving on to the city budget, we know the city is in big financial trouble. There's an estimated deficit of 70 million dollars. You have called for the city to do an audit. However, we do know, you know, regardless, a deficit does exist. You know, your opponent, Scanlon, has acknowledged taxes have to go up. Ryan acknowledged taxes have to go up. Now, as mayor, do you anticipate that you will have to raise taxes?

Whitfield: Taxes absolutely have to go up. Taxes are proportional to services that are rendered to the residents of this community and I don't think they have a problem with that. It's how you raise taxes. To go across the board and say, we're going to do an 8% tax raise across the city. Everybody's got to chip in and, you know, [supposedly] pay their fair share. What's fair about people who have been disenfranchised? Who have been disinvested in? Who have had their wealth extracted from them? Had lost their generational wealth, and are struggling? What's fair about them paying the same amount that people who have done well in the city. There are communities in the city who have done very well over time, and God bless them. That's great. There are anchors [of the community] and all of that, but they get a different level of service than the other people in this city. So I think we should have a proportional tax in the city of Buffalo and I think that that's fair. That's much fairer than saying that somebody over on Moselle is going to pay the same increases as somebody over on Chapin Parkway. I think that's outrageous. I think it's not fair. I think it's unempathetic, and it does not consider what these people have had to deal with as residents of this city. So there's a way to do this, and I think that the residents of this city recognize the differences in quality of life and services that are being rendered to them. I think we should have that discussion.

Harris: You have about two and a half minutes here for the last question. Conventionally, if you win the Democratic primary, especially here in Buffalo you would be the [next] mayor. That conventional tradition no longer exists thanks in large part to Byron Brown, doing the write in campaign and winning that election. Sean Ryan has come on here [BTPM NPR] and said he will not stay in the race if he loses the primary. Chris Scanlon took a different step. He said he will stay in the race regardless of the primary result, because of how he feels, the process has been. He feels like he's been, you know, slighted or treated unfairly throughout this whole democratic process. You have an independent line as well. Do you plan on staying in the race regardless if you win or lose the primary in a few weeks?

Whitfield: Absolutely, we've petitioned for an independent line. You know, my goal is always to get to November. You know, that's my goal. That remains true today. I have no intentions of dropping out of the race. I did not get into this race to drop out. I believe that we need new leadership in the city of Buffalo. I don't know how the interim mayor could possibly think he's been slighted in any way. He's been handed this mantle by the former mayor. He did not earn it and he gets to run as an incumbent. You know, Senator Ryan I believe, has inappropriately been endorsed by the Democratic Party prior to the primary. I think the people should decide who they want to represent them, period. So, I believe this process to be undemocratic and unfair to all of those who would be interested in running for office. And a democratic process should be one that all people are welcome to run. The chairman of the party, the commissioner of elections should not be putting his finger on the scale. In my estimation, that's what's wrong with this city. We do not have an open and fair process. Listen, I've been a Democrat my whole life. I believe in democratic values. What I don't believe in is the current makeup of the Democratic Party. Look around you. Buffalo is a microcosm of this nation. Democrats have been in charge for a very, very long time. How's that working for you? So I'm going to extol those values, and under whatever banner you want to put me under.

Harris: All right that concludes are Candidate Conversation with Garnell Whitfield.

Tune into Weekend Edition next week, to hear a conversation with University district councilman Rasheed Wyatt.