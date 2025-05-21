© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

Buffalo Bills selected for HBO's 'Hard Knocks' series

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Michael Loss
Published May 21, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT
Josh Allen Bills
Adrian Kraus
/
AP Photo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park.

The Buffalo Bills 2025 training camp at St. John Fisher University will no longer be seen by just Western New Yorkers, but the entire country.

According to media giant HBO, the Buffalo Bills will be featured on the network's reality sports docuseries “Hard Knocks: Training Camp.” The series, which has been running since 2001 in conjunction with NFL Films, follows a select NFL team throughout its training camp in preparation for the upcoming season.

Previous seasons of “Hard Knocks: Training Camp” have illustrated the behind-the-scenes operations of a team, including the personal lives of players and staff.

This will be the first time the Bills have been selected to take part in the series and were only eligible to appear on the program after the NFL changed their rules regarding an opt-out clause for teams who have recently made the playoffs, something the Bills have done for six straight seasons.

The series premieres August 5 on HBO Max and will release episodes weekly until September 2.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal StoriesNYSPRE
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
See stories by Michael Loss