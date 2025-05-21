Buffalo Bills selected for HBO's 'Hard Knocks' series

The Buffalo Bills 2025 training camp at St. John Fisher University will no longer be seen by just Western New Yorkers, but the entire country.

According to media giant HBO, the Buffalo Bills will be featured on the network's reality sports docuseries “Hard Knocks: Training Camp.” The series, which has been running since 2001 in conjunction with NFL Films, follows a select NFL team throughout its training camp in preparation for the upcoming season.

Previous seasons of “Hard Knocks: Training Camp” have illustrated the behind-the-scenes operations of a team, including the personal lives of players and staff.

This will be the first time the Bills have been selected to take part in the series and were only eligible to appear on the program after the NFL changed their rules regarding an opt-out clause for teams who have recently made the playoffs, something the Bills have done for six straight seasons.

The series premieres August 5 on HBO Max and will release episodes weekly until September 2.