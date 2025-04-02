Buffalo and Fort Erie draw supporters for 'Elbows Up'

Tariffs and talk of annexing Canada as the 51st state drew people from both sides of the Buffalo-Fort Erie border in what organizers called a show of solidarity between neighboring communities.

For many of those attendance, it was a heartfelt love of Canada that brought them to the April 2 “Elbows Up” bi-nation solidarity gathering — set at the Shoreline Trail Bridge, just south of the Peace Bridge on the U.S. side, and to the Mather Arch in Fort Erie, ON.

Much of the messaging was focused on Western New Yorkers shared love of Canada, and distancing from federal fights over trade and sovereignty.

That’s the opinion of Amherst resident Robert McClennan.

"They've always been our friend. Why would we ever turn on them? Why would we try to bully them into becoming the 51st state?," questioned McClennan. "That's an outrageous action by the Trump administration, and it shouldn't be allowed."

There were people singing “O Canada,” some passed Canadian candy like Aero and Coffee Crisp bars. Others attached Canadian flags to hockey sticks. Passing vehicles on the I-190 took note too.

Kate Powers, who helped organize the “Elbows Up” event, said she was overwhelmed by the support, especially considering rainy and windy conditions.

"I'm here because we stand in opposition to these outrageous tariffs on one of our steadfast allies and one of our biggest trading partners," she said. "And I'm here because all talk of annexing Canada is dangerous and it's obscene. It's disrespectful to our neighbors."

Jim Fink / BTPM NPR People came from as far as Medina to show "solidarity with Canada" as relations with the U.S. continue to take center stage at the White House and beyond.

“Elbows up” comes from an expression used by the late Canadian hockey star Gordie Howe, and took on a greater political meeting when actor Mike Meyers used it on a recent episode of NBC’s "Saturday Night Live."

People like Clarence resident Cynthia Cercone believe grassroots efforts like “Elbows Up” are needed to help restore relations between the two nations. A relationship Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney said was “over.”

"I feel like people are recognizing that it's in our hands now, it's up to us. I mean, it is literally up to we the people," said Cercone.

The latest orders from President Donald Trump sees no additional baseline tariffs levied, because according to the White House the 25 percent one has already been imposed. Auto-specific tariffs will see all non-U.S. parts on Canadian-made vehicles tariffed at the rate as well.