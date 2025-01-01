The Elmwood Carol Crawl is BACK!

In collaboration with various bars along Elmwood Ave, BTPM The Bridge brings you a night of festive fun. Dress up in your best holiday gear and hop from bar to bar enjoying drinks, singing carols and spreading joy along the way.

**The purchase of your ticket will include 5 drink tickets to be used at any of the bars on our itinerary! There will be alcoholic AND non-alcoholic options available. You will also be entered for a chance to win awesome prizes!

Drink tickets may be redeemed for select beverages, as determined by each venue. Guests are welcome to purchase additional drinks of their choice throughout the crawl. Drink tickets are only valid during this event and will not be accepted after the event is over.

Check in at Bidwell Parkway to get your drink tickets and kick off the event. We will travel down the lively streets of Elmwood with stops at Breezy Burrito, Beer Keep, Jack Rabbit, Cole's and finish the night off at Mr. Goodbar.

Check-in will start at 5:30pm on the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway. THIS EVENT IS FOR AGES 21+ ONLY! Your IDs will be needed to enter each bar. YOU MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND!!!

Don't miss out on this jolly good time! Here, we are merrier when we're together.