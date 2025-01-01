© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Elmwood Carol Crawl

Join BTPM The Bridge on Friday, December 12 at 6pm as we hop from bar to bar singing carols, enjoying drinks and spreading holiday cheer for all of Elmwood to hear! This event is 21+.
Blurry holiday lights in the background. Script text reading "The Elmwood Carol Crawl, with a Santa hat on the first C. Below that is a white BTPM The Bridge logo.

The Elmwood Carol Crawl is BACK!

In collaboration with various bars along Elmwood Ave, BTPM The Bridge brings you a night of festive fun. Dress up in your best holiday gear and hop from bar to bar enjoying drinks, singing carols and spreading joy along the way.

**The purchase of your ticket will include 5 drink tickets to be used at any of the bars on our itinerary! There will be alcoholic AND non-alcoholic options available. You will also be entered for a chance to win awesome prizes!

Drink tickets may be redeemed for select beverages, as determined by each venue. Guests are welcome to purchase additional drinks of their choice throughout the crawl. Drink tickets are only valid during this event and will not be accepted after the event is over.

Check in at Bidwell Parkway to get your drink tickets and kick off the event. We will travel down the lively streets of Elmwood with stops at Breezy Burrito, Beer Keep, Jack Rabbit, Cole's and finish the night off at Mr. Goodbar.

Check-in will start at 5:30pm on the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway. THIS EVENT IS FOR AGES 21+ ONLY! Your IDs will be needed to enter each bar. YOU MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND!!!

Don't miss out on this jolly good time! Here, we are merrier when we're together.

From left to right: Tom Calderone, "Santa", and Dallas Taylor outside on Elmwood for the BTPM The Bridge Carol Crawl, with snow falling. At the top center is a BTPM The Bridge logo and at the bottom reads THE ELMWOOD CAROL CRAWL with a Santa hat on the first C.

Friday, December 12

6pm (Check-in @ 5:30pm)

Bidwell Parkway

Buffalo, NY