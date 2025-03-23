Free Screening of MISS AUSTEN & WHITSTABLE PEARL

Join us on Saturday, April 12 at 2pm for a sneak peek of MISS AUSTEN for the first full episode. Miss Austen premieres, Sunday March 23, 2025 at 9pm on Masterpiece on BTPM PBS.

And then stay for a preview of WHITSTABLE PEARL, Episode 1

Kathryn Larsen, VP of Content Distribution will be there to give you the latest scoop on what’s coming into the schedule and answer your questions. Reserve your seat today!

Popcorn and refreshments will be provided.

This is a free event, however, you must register to attend. Parking is free in our gated lot.