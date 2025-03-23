Free Screening of MISS AUSTEN & WHITSTABLE PEARL
Join us on Saturday, April 12 at 2pm for a sneak peek of MISS AUSTEN for the first full episode. Miss Austen premieres, Sunday March 23, 2025 at 9pm on Masterpiece on BTPM PBS.
And then stay for a preview of WHITSTABLE PEARL, Episode 1
Kathryn Larsen, VP of Content Distribution will be there to give you the latest scoop on what’s coming into the schedule and answer your questions. Reserve your seat today!
Popcorn and refreshments will be provided.
This is a free event, however, you must register to attend. Parking is free in our gated lot.
Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 2pm (Doors open at 1:30pm)
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Studio 1
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
Register to Attend:
Free Parking:
Buffalo Toronto Public Media is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").