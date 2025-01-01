Hear Us Out | Behind the Baton: The Conductor's Art Demystified
Calling all music enthusiasts ages 8 and older (and their accompanying adults) for a fantastic journey into the world of music. We proudly present Behind the Baton: The Conductior's Art Demystified with Nick DelBello- an event that'll make your Sunday unforgettable!
“What exactly is the conductor doing up there?” Find out when local conductor Nick DelBello presents an entertaining and enlightening exploration of the conductor’s art – a FREE event, appropriate for all ages, musicians and non-musicians alike. You’ll even have in-house use of a custom-made conductor’s baton created by local artisan Phil Aguglia of PaGu batons. “What exactly is the conductor doing up there?” You’ll find out by doing it yourself on Sunday, April 27th at 1pm at BTPM!
Then, take a look behind the scenes of television and radio with a tour of Buffalo Toronto Public Media's impressive studios!
Mark your calendars, grab your family and friends, and get ready for an afternoon filled with exploration and unforgettable moments.
Parking is FREE in our gated parking lot, located on Charles Street! This is a free event, however, you must register through Eventbrite to attend.
Hear Us Out! is funded in part by the Cullen Foundation and the Children’s Foundation of Erie County.
PRESENTER
Nick DelBello is a sought-after conductor and educator who currently serves as Music Director and Conductor of the Amherst Symphony Orchestra, the Clarence Summer Orchestra, and is a full-time music teacher at Williamsville South High School.
Sunday, April 27
1pm
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
BTPM is conveniently located in downtown Buffalo at 140 Lower Terrace, near the I-190. The entrance to our parking lot is on Charles Street (also known as "Mark Russell Alley").