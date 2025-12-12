© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Research labs struggle to stay afloat after funding cuts

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 12, 2025 at 11:58 AM EST

Research labs across the country are struggling to stay afloat after the Trump administration cut funding for research and put limitations on the type of research that can be done with federal dollars.

Angus Chen, cancer reporter at our editorial partner STAT, the health and medicine publication, has been looking into this. He met with Harvard University biologist John Quackenbush, whose lab has been impacted by funding cuts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom