© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Freedom Flights from Cuba took off 60 years ago

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 12, 2025 at 11:53 AM EST

Sixty years ago this month, the United States began flying Cubans to the U.S. on what were called Freedom Flights.

The effort was one of the biggest refugee airlifts in the nation’s history.

Ana Hebra Flaster was five years old when she and her family boarded one of the flights. She shares the story of the journey, her family’s arrival and what life was like for Cubans coming to the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom