Tom Hambridge returns home for the release of his latest album

Opportunities come with winning multiple Grammy Awards. For Nashville-based writer, producer and recording artist Tom Hambridge, he chooses to hold his album-release party Saturday at Sportsmens Tavern. The Amherst native will perform songs from “Down the Hatch” and promises a memorable evening.

“I have some great musicians, and there’s always special guests that get up.”

In advance of Saturday’s performance, Hambridge chatted at length with BTPM NPR, providing a glimpse into his creative process, whether it’s producing, writing or performing.

“I do a lot of blues records that I produce (for others) but when I do my own records, they’re all over the map because I’m influenced by rock and pop and, whoever, country.”

A tip for the aspiring writer, "you gotta work the muscle" by writing and revising on a regular basis. When Hambridge prepares to produce another artist, he writes songs in advance. New ideas are at the ready. Check out his list of collaborators, you’re likely to find some favorites. Buddy Guy, ZZ Top, Susan Tedeschi, George Thorogood jump off a busy page.

He met his wife in high school, so they’re locked to Western New York. After graduation, Hambridge headed off to Berklee College of Music in Boston where life as a professional took root. Eventually, it was off to Nashville "to try to up my game."

He’s happy with the creative vibe of his adopted home. Home for the heart, though, seems to remain in Buffalo. His kids, born in Boston and Nashville, plea for frequent return visits and will be traveling to the region for Saturday night's show.

“I just hope everybody can come out,” Hambridge encouraged.

“There’s a lot of songs we’re gonna play at this show. “