Sal from Gatto Black

Gatto Black is a Buffalo-based band led by songwriter/singer/guitarist Sal Mastrocola, who pens melodic hardcore/ emo and has put out a number of releases since 2021. The band's debut album, Sky is Blue, came out on October 30th and details Sal's experience growing up queer under the weight of Catholic guilt and isolation, as well as his mission to ultimately choose to save himself through being honest about his sexuality.

Chelsea O. sat down with Sal to talk about his vulnerability in writing this record, how he's connected with others who share similar stories of coming out, Gatto Black's upcoming (and first!) tour, and much more.