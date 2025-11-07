© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sal from Gatto Black

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Chelsea O
Published November 7, 2025 at 12:15 PM EST
Sal from Gatto Black on his knees, singing passionately into a microphone in a black and white photo.

Gatto Black is a Buffalo-based band led by songwriter/singer/guitarist Sal Mastrocola, who pens melodic hardcore/ emo and has put out a number of releases since 2021. The band's debut album, Sky is Blue, came out on October 30th and details Sal's experience growing up queer under the weight of Catholic guilt and isolation, as well as his mission to ultimately choose to save himself through being honest about his sexuality.

Chelsea O. sat down with Sal to talk about his vulnerability in writing this record, how he's connected with others who share similar stories of coming out, Gatto Black's upcoming (and first!) tour, and much more.
Chelsea O
Chelsea O of the Stress Dolls hosts "The Scene" on BTPM The Bridge every Sunday and Monday night.
See stories by Chelsea O