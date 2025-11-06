Stephen Babcock is an indie pop singer-songwriter whose roots run deep in the Rust Belt, where the working-class spirit of Upstate New York continues to shape his music. After years of honing his craft in New York City, Nashville, and through various tours across the US opening for acts like Ed Sheeran, Brad Goodall and William Hinson, Stephen is now based in Buffalo.

Chelsea O. chatted with Stephen about being a "bub" from the Rust Belt, how Sam Fender inspired him to want to represent Western New York in his songwriting, having his song "Hockey Town" premiere on a Buffalo Sabres broadcast, and much more.