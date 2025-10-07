Lee Rose of Ace of Wands

Known for their electrifying live performances, dark aesthetic, and haunting vocals, Ace of Wands have been making waves in the Toronto music scene and beyond since 2018.

Their latest single, "Magical Mind," was produced by legendary Canadian producer Ian Blurton whose past credits include Lowest of the Low and The Weakerthans, among many others.

Chelsea O sat down with lead vocalist and songwriter Lee Rose to discuss the song, upcoming album and show plans, where the music industry is headed for independent artists, and so much more.