Upcoming Local Shows for 9/26 - 10/2
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, Sept. 26
- Miller and the Other Sinners at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Rochester, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, Sept. 27
- 3rd Annual Old First Ward Music & Arts Festival ft. Tyler Westcott, Kody & Herren, Steam Donkeys, Uncle Ben's Remedy and many more at 62 Republic St. in Buffalo, NY // 12-10 PM
- Strange Standard at Penny Lane in Clarence, NY // 8 PM
Sunday, Sept. 28
- The Indiana Drones with Pink Leather Jacket, James Blonde, and Gardens at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Artificial Go, Evil Things, and T.T.T.T. at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Pool Kids with PONY at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Tuesday, Sept. 30
- Little Liar (Duo) at Pierce Ave. Bar & Grill in Hamburg, NY // 6 PM
- bloom effect, Loviet, and Deer Fang at Sonic Hall in Guelph, ON // 8 PM
Wednesday, Oct. 1
- Wednesday Solo Series: Stephen Babcock at Flying Bison Brewery in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
Thursday, Oct. 2
- Folkfaces Fest ft. Folkfaces, Maria Sebastian, Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell, Whitford Klyma Band, and many more at Cherry Hill Campgrounds in Darien Center, NY // Oct 2-5, beginning 5 PM on Oct 2nd