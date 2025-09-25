Upcoming Local Shows for 9/26 - 10/2

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, Sept. 26



Miller and the Other Sinners at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Rochester, NY // 9 PM

Saturday, Sept. 27



Sunday, Sept. 28



Tuesday, Sept. 30



Wednesday, Oct. 1



Wednesday Solo Series: Stephen Babcock at Flying Bison Brewery in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM

Thursday, Oct. 2

