Upcoming Local Shows for 9/19 - 9/25
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, September 19
- Folkfaces at DROM Taberna in Toronto, ON // 6 PM
- FAR Trio at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, September 20
- Music Is Art Festival ft. over 200 music acts on 20 stages at Outer Harbor Terminal B in Buffalo, NY // 11 AM - 11 PM
- Saturday Sessions ft. Grace Lougen & Megan Brown at Flying Bison Brewery in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM
- Del Paxton, John Galm, Last Night Songs, and Milo Duhn at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Coral Moons and Home Videos at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- Kiss the Tiger with Spud and My Rap Name Is Alex at Milkies on Elmwood on Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Fortune Stellar Records & Friends Residency at TRANZAC in Toronto, ON // 10 PM
- Grosh at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Wednesday, September 24
- Joe Baudo Jazz with DeAnn DiMeo at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 12 PM
- MIXTAPES ft. David Cloyd & Alison Pipitone with Buffalo String Collective at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, September 25
- Trey Lewis with Uncle Ben's Remedy at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Eugene Palmer, Velvet Bethany (solo), and Shane Meyer at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM