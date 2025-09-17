Upcoming Local Shows for 9/19 - 9/25

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, September 19



Folkfaces at DROM Taberna in Toronto, ON // 6 PM

in Toronto, ON // 6 PM FAR Trio at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM

Saturday, September 20



Wednesday, September 24



Thursday, September 25

