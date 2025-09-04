© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Initial success fueling the second Jamestown Dance Festival

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jay Moran
Published September 4, 2025 at 8:27 AM EDT
A photo of Sukanya Burman performing the classical dance of India.
Sukanya Burman Dance
/
Sukanya Burman Dance
Sukanya Burman will again perform during the second Jamestown Dance Festival.

Building on the response from last year's effort, organizers are taking an expansive approach to the second Jamestown Dance Festival. Starting tonight and running through Sunday, the festival will again welcome a cutting-edge dance company from New York City. They've also added workshops and more performances throughout the weekend.

"We’ve been just really excited to be able to be that vessel to introduce new dance forms to this area at such a high level and getting people into this that came last year that now there’s a trust," said Daryl Simons, Executive Director of event organizer, Sukanya Burman Dance.

According to Simons, between 300 and 350 people attended performances throughout last year's festival. While pleased with the response, Simons and company founder Sukanya Burman have made some modifications this year. Dance sessions will be shorter. Multiple workshops are open to the public. Venues include the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts and the facilities at nearby Jamestown Community College.

"The headliner for this year’s festival is Omari Wiles and his company Les Ballet Afrik," Burman said.

"It’s a New York City-based company. Les Ballet Afrik has been doing phenomenal work and the work they are presenting is called ‘New York is Burning.’”

Wiles possesses a lengthy reputation for dancing with, or choreographing for, the likes of Beyonce’, Janet Jackson and Madonna. As for the production of New York is Burning, expect a cast member to provide extensive insight.

”There’s an emcee on stage who talks about how Latinx and Black Queer artists formed community around this ballroom scene in the 70s, 80s and 90s. How that was a place of resilience, a place of joy, a place of existing," Burman said.

"As they talk about the whole story dancers come out and they perform and battle each other out, like very ballroom style. It’s such a fun interactive show. He also sometimes pulls in an audience member and talks to them or asks them for feedback . It’s really fun."

The festival also features Sri Thina Dance, a Regional Artist Showcase and Indian Classical Night, with Burman taking to the stage.
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of BTPM's "What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School, and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
    Recently, the What’s Next? team traveled to Jamestown, New York, to meet with members of the Sukanya Burman Dance Company. The group is a key force behind the upcoming Jamestown Dance Festival, set to take place from September 7th through the 8th. The festival promises a diverse lineup of nationally renowned dance performances, workshops, and panel discussions. Today, we welcome Sukanya Burman, the Artistic Director, and Daryl Simons, the Executive Director of Sukanya Burman Dance, along with two board members, Amanda Gesing and Ellen Shadle. They join Jay Moran in the Sukanya Burman Dance studios to discuss the significance of hosting the event in Jamestown, the importance of nurturing the local dance scene, and the rich history of the dance.