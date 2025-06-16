© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

'No Kings' protests draw thousands to downtown Buffalo and across WNY

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jim Fink
Published June 16, 2025 at 9:41 AM EDT
Jim Fink
/
BTPM NPR
Thousands took to the streets in Niagara Square on Niagara Square. It was part of a nationwide "No Kings" protest, which spread to nearly 2,000 locations nationwide. It's part of a growing anti-Trump movement.

A dose of frustration with the current Trump administration and its policies, coupled with a mix of angst and fear were contributing factors that attracted thousands of people into a sun-drenched Niagara Square on Saturday as part of the nationwide “No Kings” protest.

The demonstration - the seventh this year organized by the Western New York Peace Center and other groups - was by far the largest, topping the estimated 4,500 that came to Niagara Square in April. Policies, that included massive federal budget cuts, were a key motivating factor that brought Sondra Showers from Buffalo to Niagara Square. But she said so did love.

"We don't want fascists, we don't want kings and we don't want dictators," said Showers. "And we love our neighbors. We're here to express both our support for our neighbors, as well as fight against what we see happening around the country."

"No Kings" protest Niagara Square

June 14 was selected by national “No Kings” organizers because it coincided with President Trump’s birthday and a Washington D.C. parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Lucia Almeda of Amherst believed staying silent on the day would have “sent the wrong” message.

"I am part of that thinking that it's important to show our humanity," said Almeda. "Part of our collective humanity and responsibility is 'by silence we endorse.'"

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon’s office reported no major incidents. Niagara Square’s gathering was also one of several held in the region including one in Williamsville.

Rich Rickley, a lawyer from Clarence, hopes protests against the Trump administration leads to a successful impeachment.

"Trump should be impeached again, and maybe convicted this time," said Rickley. "Trump is just taking us down the drain, all of our allies. It's hard to describe."

It wasn't just urban and suburban communities organizing protests either, a "No Kings" rally in Wellsville reportedly drew 300 people. That event included readings of the Constitution, and Flag Day related activities as well.

The Associated Press reports rallies were held in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide.

1 of 2  — Image (60).jpg
Jim Fink / BTPM NPR
2 of 2  — Image (58).jpg
Jim Fink / BTPM NPR

Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
See stories by Jim Fink
  • More than 4,500 people attended the April 5 anti-Trump protest and march in downtown Buffalo. Several speakers rallied the crowd with speeches, before marching a few blocks around the city.
    Local
    Thousands descend on downtown Buffalo for anti-Trump march
    Jim Fink
    President Trump and his senior efficiency advisor Elon Musk were at the center of the gathering’s angst and frustration. A long line of pre-march speakers voiced their concerns that centered on tariffs, job cuts and threats on public services such as health care, education and social security.
  • Anti-Trump protestors took to Niagara square again
    Local
    Anger, frustration fueling anti-Trump protests in Buffalo
    Jim Fink
    Two words best describe the mood and the motivation that brought several hundred protesters to Niagara Square on March 4 as part of the nationally-organized “March Forth for Democracy” — frustration with President Trump’s actions and fears that he will only be more autocratic and vindictive.
  • People lined the Shoreline Trail Bridge in Buffalo, across the river from others in Fort Erie taking part in the "Elbows Up" movement on April 2, 2025. Organizers say it's to show solidarity with Canadian neighbors in the wake of tariff action and annexation talk from the White House.
    Local
    Buffalo and Fort Erie draw supporters for 'Elbows Up'
    Jim Fink
    Tariffs and talk of annexing Canada as the 51st state drew people from both sides of the Buffalo-Fort Erie border in what organizers called a show of solidarity between neighboring communities.