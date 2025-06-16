'No Kings' protests draw thousands to downtown Buffalo and across WNY

A dose of frustration with the current Trump administration and its policies, coupled with a mix of angst and fear were contributing factors that attracted thousands of people into a sun-drenched Niagara Square on Saturday as part of the nationwide “No Kings” protest.

The demonstration - the seventh this year organized by the Western New York Peace Center and other groups - was by far the largest, topping the estimated 4,500 that came to Niagara Square in April. Policies, that included massive federal budget cuts, were a key motivating factor that brought Sondra Showers from Buffalo to Niagara Square. But she said so did love.

"We don't want fascists, we don't want kings and we don't want dictators," said Showers. "And we love our neighbors. We're here to express both our support for our neighbors, as well as fight against what we see happening around the country."

"No Kings" protest Niagara Square

June 14 was selected by national “No Kings” organizers because it coincided with President Trump’s birthday and a Washington D.C. parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Lucia Almeda of Amherst believed staying silent on the day would have “sent the wrong” message.

"I am part of that thinking that it's important to show our humanity," said Almeda. "Part of our collective humanity and responsibility is 'by silence we endorse.'"

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon’s office reported no major incidents. Niagara Square’s gathering was also one of several held in the region including one in Williamsville.

Rich Rickley, a lawyer from Clarence, hopes protests against the Trump administration leads to a successful impeachment.

"Trump should be impeached again, and maybe convicted this time," said Rickley. "Trump is just taking us down the drain, all of our allies. It's hard to describe."

It wasn't just urban and suburban communities organizing protests either, a "No Kings" rally in Wellsville reportedly drew 300 people. That event included readings of the Constitution, and Flag Day related activities as well.

The Associated Press reports rallies were held in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide.