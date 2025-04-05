Thousands descend on downtown Buffalo for anti-Trump march

Thousands turned out to Niagara Square and the streets of downtown Buffalo in what was one of the largest protests in recent memory. It was one of many nationwide efforts over the weekend, to voice opposition to various policies and actions by President Donald Trump.

Vicki Ross, one of the organizers of the April 5 'Hands Off!' Peace March, was surprised at the response from Western New Yorkers. Buffalo Police B-District “conservatively” estimated the crowd at 4,500 people.

Just how large was the march? Some were still in Niagara Square when the first wave of participants had already made their way down Delaware Avenue, north to Chippewa Street, then west to Elmwood Avenue and south along Elmwood — back to Niagara Square and Buffalo City Hall.

At one point several trucks adorned with Trump campaign flags began circling the area, triggering some chants back-and-forth between protestors and supporters of the president.

Ross believes the presence from the thousands in Niagara Square is effective and sends a message.

"The range of emotions goes through all of it because it's the wonderful and the terrible side-by-side as usual" said Ross. "So there's the terrible things that are going on, but there's the wonderful energy, the truth in love, the people, the people power, and that's wonderful.

The march drew a true cross section of area residents. There were those from Buffalo, the suburbs and surrounding counties like Niagara, Orleans and Cattaraugus counties. There were the young and youthful. There were older folks. There were college students, civic leaders, politicians and even CEOs.

Former Buffalo Common Council President James Pitts said though, there was a common thread.

"I think they're pissed off, and they have good reason for that. When you deal with a person like Donald Trump, he doesn't care," said Pitts, who was on the Common Council from 1978 to 2003. "He's insensitive to the middle class, to poor people and I think folks are pissed off. And what a demonstration this is? I haven't been to one like this in many, many years."

President Trump and his senior efficiency advisor Elon Musk were at the center of the gathering’s angst and frustration.

A long line of pre-march speakers voiced their concerns that centered on tariffs, job cuts and threats on public services such as health care, education and social security.

Yet, Orchard Park resident Shirley Grain said the larger than expected number of participants also speaks volumes.

"There's so many different groups here today, and that's the best part," Grain said. "So yeah, you can listen to them. It's wonderful."

Grain’s sentiments echoed those from Democratic Congressman Tim Kennedy, who addressed the crowd just before the march began.

"We have to over the next 18 months [to not] let go of it, every single day," said freshman Congressman Kennedy. "Let's move forward. Let's make sure that our voices are heard. Let's make sure that this resistance pays off.

The AP estimated 1,200 protests occurred around the country on the same day as in Buffalo, all to amplify a “hands off” message surrounding federal programs and funding sources.

In response to the protests, the White House released a statement saying that “President Trump will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens.”

The active participation of labor unions, religious organizations, civil rights groups, and LGBTQ+ alliances marks a shift to previous public demonstrations seen in Buffalo in recent months.