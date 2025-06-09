© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation suit against Blake Lively dismissed

By Andrew Limbong
Published June 9, 2025 at 3:49 PM EDT
A federal judge in New York said Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively failed to show actual malice.
Cindy Ord
/
Getty Images North America
A federal judge in New York said Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively failed to show actual malice.

A federal judge has dismissed actor Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against actor Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and the New York Times.

Baldoni directed the 2024 movie It Ends With Us, which he co-starred in with Lively. The movie is based on a popular novel by Colleen Hoover. A few months after the movie was released, Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, the movie's production company which Baldoni co-founded, alleging she was sexually harassed during the making of the movie.

The legal complaint coincided with an article in the New York Times detailing the public relations/crisis management machine working on behalf of Baldoni.

In response, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, alleging defamation and extortion.

Wayfarer Studios also originally sued the New York Times in a separate $250 million libel lawsuit. That suit was dismissed after the Times was added as a defendant in the $400 million defamation suit.

In an opinion issued Monday, Judge Lewis J. Liman stated Baldoni failed to show that actual malice was involved in Lively's allegations.

As for the Times, the judge wrote, "The alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened."

"Today's opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively," read a statement from Lively's lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb. "This '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it."

NPR has reached out to the legal team representing Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
