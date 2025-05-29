Upcoming Local Shows for 5/30 - 6/3
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, May 30
- Rabbit Jaw at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Fox Revett, Laila, and VIBI: Three Besties in Concert at The Ivy in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Adam Bronstein and the ABTrio Album Release Party with Aircraft at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- All Maine Points, Georgie, and Comfy at Psychic Garden in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- MILLO with Good Gorgeous and Spearfish Guest at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, May 31
- The Pine Dogs Annual Reunion Show at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 3 PM
- Tom Stahl & The Dangerfields at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Celebration of Life with Snapcase and Friends at Rec Room in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Deb., Pro Social, and Tuesday Nite at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Gantzer Improv Set ft. Nogle/ McPhaden/ Davis with special guests Witty Tarbox at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- Alex Northrup's Victory Lap with Attic Abasement at Skylark Lounge in Rochester, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, June 1
- Dave Clark Presents! Jesse Crow and Thunderclap at TRANZAC in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
- Deer Fang with Ash Molloy, Okay Camper, and galaxy drive at Warehouse Concert Hall in Niagara Falls, ON // 8 PM
Tuesday, June 3
- BTPM The Bridge’s Sunset Social at Mint Mojito Bar in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Grace Lougen & Friends at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, June 4
- Live at Larkin presents Miller & the Other Sinners ft. MYQ Farrow at Larkinville in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Tyler Westcott Band at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, June 5
- Thursday Night Live: Baci e Ceci at the AKG Art Museum in Buffalo, NY // 5:30 PM
- "The Hang" with Alex McArthur and John Aaron Troy at PAUSA Art House in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM