white text reading Stronger togethe rnow more than ever

The Bridge Sunset Social

Patio season is around the corner! Join us at Mint Mojito Bar on Thursday May 29th at 6pm for drinks, music and good vibes. Ages 21+.
Background: cocktails on a white table photographed from above. From top to bottom: BTPM The Bridge logo, SUNSET SOCIAL in peach lettering, and the MINT mojito bar logo on a peach background

The Bridge is bringing those chill happy hour vibes with our next event, supported by Mint Mojito Bar!

Come on down to Mint Mojito Bar on Thursday, May 29 at 6pm to kick off the summer! Come hang out on the patio, soak in the sunshine, sip on our drink special, and vibe to a playlist packed with indie icons and favorites. Whether you're here for the music, the mojitos, or the community, this is the event for you! Join us starting at 5:30, music kicks off at 6pm.

PLUS a chance to win some exciting ticket prizes to shows like Lucy Dacus, Soccer Mommy & more!

This event is free, however, you must register through Eventbrite to attend.

Thursday, May 29

6pm (Doors @ 5:30)

Mint Mojito Bar

1225 Niagara St
Buffalo, NY 14213

