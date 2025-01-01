© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Where to Watch Us

Below is a partial listing of the cable and satellite systems that carry BTPM PBS, BTPM Create, and BTPM PBS KIDS across the region. If you notice an omission or inaccurate information, please let us know.


IMPORTANT NOTE: Cable channel numbers vary and change periodically – viewers should check their program guides for the most up-to-date channel designations in their area.
BTPM PBS logo

United States

  • BTPM PBS over-the-air 17.1
  • Spectrum: 
    • Erie, Niagara- 3, 1221
    • Genesee, Wyoming, Monroe, Livingston, Orleans – 3, 1222
    • Jamestown – 9, 1221
  • Verizon FiOS – 17, 517
  • DirecTV - 17
  • Dish Network - 17
  • Empire Access (Batavia) – 10
  • Comcast Cable (Northwest PA) – 13, 813
  • Atlantic Broadband Salamanca – 3, 703
  • YouTube TV
  • Prime Video
  • DirecTV Stream

Canada

  • BTPM PBS over-the-air 17.1
  • Rogers Cable - 61, 161, 525
  • Cogeco Cable -19 (Hamilton), other channels depending on location
  • Shaw Cable (various channels, depending on location)
  • Shaw Direct Satellite – 388

Online

BTPM PBS KIDS logo

United States

Canada

  • WNED-HD3 over-the-air 17.3
BTPM CREATE logo

United States

  • WNED-HD2 over-the-air 17.2
  • Spectrum
    • Erie – 1275
    • Niagara - 1275
    • Genesee, Wyoming, Monroe, Livingston, Orleans - 1277
    • Dunkirk & Silver Creek – 19, 1275
    • Fredonia - 17, 1275
  • Verizon FiOS - 472
  • Comcast Cable (Northwest PA) – 243

Canada

  • WNED-HD2 over-the-air 17.2