Where to Watch Us

Below is a partial listing of the cable and satellite systems that carry BTPM PBS, BTPM Create, and BTPM PBS KIDS across the region. If you notice an omission or inaccurate information, please let us know.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Cable channel numbers vary and change periodically – viewers should check their program guides for the most up-to-date channel designations in their area.
United States
- BTPM PBS over-the-air 17.1
- Spectrum:
- Erie, Niagara- 3, 1221
- Genesee, Wyoming, Monroe, Livingston, Orleans – 3, 1222
- Jamestown – 9, 1221
- Verizon FiOS – 17, 517
- DirecTV - 17
- Dish Network - 17
- Empire Access (Batavia) – 10
- Comcast Cable (Northwest PA) – 13, 813
- Atlantic Broadband Salamanca – 3, 703
- YouTube TV
- Prime Video
- DirecTV Stream
Canada
- BTPM PBS over-the-air 17.1
- Rogers Cable - 61, 161, 525
- Cogeco Cable -19 (Hamilton), other channels depending on location
- Shaw Cable (various channels, depending on location)
- Shaw Direct Satellite – 388
Online
- PBS App (Buffalo/Niagara Area)
- BTPM Watch App
- Livestream
- https://watch.btpm.org/ (On-Demand Programming)
United States
- WNED-HD3 over-the-air 17.3
- Spectrum- 1276
- Verizon FiOS - 473
- Comcast Cable (Northwest PA) – 221
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream
- PBS KIDS App
- Livestream
Canada
- WNED-HD3 over-the-air 17.3
United States
- WNED-HD2 over-the-air 17.2
- Spectrum
- Erie – 1275
- Niagara - 1275
- Genesee, Wyoming, Monroe, Livingston, Orleans - 1277
- Dunkirk & Silver Creek – 19, 1275
- Fredonia - 17, 1275
- Verizon FiOS - 472
- Comcast Cable (Northwest PA) – 243
Canada
- WNED-HD2 over-the-air 17.2